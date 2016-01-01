 

iZyBoard

Create and share Dashboards & Reports on line.

Affordable & Effective
Handy & Reliable
Easy & Powerful

Features

iZyBoard let's you build and share beautiful dashboards in no time.
UPLOAD

Upload your flat files (Excel, Csv, Txt)
Drag your file in your datastore, edit your columns names and types if needed.

CONNECT

Connect to your favorites databases​
Supported database engines : Amazon Redshift, IBM DB2, MySql, Oracle, Pervasive, Postgre, SAP Advantage, SAP ASE, SQL Server, Teradata

EDIT

Modify your datasources on the fly
You can browse, filter, sort, add, overwrite, delete or even edit any data you uploaded. Changes are immediatly applied to all your linked dashboards.

JOIN

Connect your data with the visual Query Builder
Easily link your different files with our intuitive visual Query Builder.

DESIGN

Easily design your dashboards & your Reports
Powerful and professional reports and dashboards based on your KPIs (cards, gauges, charts, parameters, dynamic filtering...).

PUBLISH

Share your dashboards ans reports
Publish and share your dashboards or reports live in one click. They stay updated and are fully dynamic!

PRICING

We have 4 friendly packages for you. Check all the packages and choose the right one *
Free

0

/ month
  • 1 User
  • 1 Dashboard/Report
  • 50 Views day
  • 500MB Storage
Sign Up
Personal

19

/ month
  • 1 User
  • 5 Dashboards/Reports
  • 100 Views day
  • 500MB Storage
Sign Up
Team

79

/ month
  • 5 Users
  • 15 Dashboards/Reports
  • 200 Views day
  • 1GB Storage
Sign Up
Enterprise

199

/ month
  • 10 Users
  • 30 Dashboards/Reports
  • 500 Views day
  • 2GB Storage
Sign Up

* Please contact us for unlimited packages and enhanced storage.

Videos

iZyBoard provides great functionnalities. Just take a look.
Go Back

About US

We design & develop quality products to let you save time and reveal your data.
Creating Amazing Tools with Passion.
iZyBoard is proudly made in France by FBCOM.
FBCOM is a software developement company specialized in data.
We create customized softwares and publish the iZy suite (iZyData, iZyGED, iZyCom, and of course iZyBoard).

30 rue de l'Industrie
92500 Rueil-Malmaison - France
Phone: +33 1 47 14 98 57
Email: contact@fbcom.fr

Hey, we're at the finishing line... Interested by the product?

Try iZyBoard now !